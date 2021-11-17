SONM (BEP-20) (SNM) One Day Volume Hits $18.96 Million

SONM (BEP-20) (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. SONM (BEP-20) has a market capitalization of $23.61 million and approximately $18.96 million worth of SONM (BEP-20) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SONM (BEP-20) has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar. One SONM (BEP-20) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000880 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00048418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.41 or 0.00225717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00010520 BTC.

SONM (BEP-20) Coin Profile

SONM (BEP-20) (CRYPTO:SNM) is a coin. Its launch date was June 15th, 2017. SONM (BEP-20)’s total supply is 44,400,000 coins. SONM (BEP-20)’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

Buying and Selling SONM (BEP-20)

