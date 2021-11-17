South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) versus Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Financial Review

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) and Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

South Plains Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Citizens pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. South Plains Financial pays out 11.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens pays out 67.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. South Plains Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Citizens has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

23.3% of South Plains Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Citizens shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of South Plains Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Citizens shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for South Plains Financial and Citizens, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South Plains Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares South Plains Financial and Citizens’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Plains Financial 25.49% 15.61% 1.62% Citizens 15.42% 7.14% 0.56%

Volatility & Risk

South Plains Financial has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares South Plains Financial and Citizens’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Plains Financial $239.83 million 1.96 $45.35 million $3.25 8.14 Citizens $51.02 million 2.02 $6.93 million $1.42 13.00

South Plains Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens. South Plains Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

South Plains Financial beats Citizens on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments. The company was founded on October 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Lubbock, TX.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Co. operates as a bank holding company, which provides commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include the accepting demand deposits, savings and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services. The company was founded on February 16, 1982 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, MS.

