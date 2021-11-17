Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.000-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:SWX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.36. 3,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,270. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.82. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.21. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $73.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Southwest Gas stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,675 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Southwest Gas worth $12,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.