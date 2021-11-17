Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Upgraded at UBS Group

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.01.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at $66,588,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,784,000 after buying an additional 9,710,524 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 704.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,686,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,912,000 after buying an additional 5,855,741 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 22,772.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,322,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after buying an additional 4,303,925 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after buying an additional 4,072,970 shares during the period. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

