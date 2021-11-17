Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spark Networks is a leading provider of online personals in the United States and internationally. Our comprehensive, user-friendly websites offer convenient and safe places for likeminded singles to connect. Many of these connections lead to long term relationships and quite often marriage. “

Get Spark Networks alerts:

LOV has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NYSEAMERICAN:LOV opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Spark Networks has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.76). Equities research analysts expect that Spark Networks will post -20.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley Goldberg bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $35,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $198,995. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $420,000. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in Spark Networks by 104.3% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 48,032 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Spark Networks by 28.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 55,748 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Spark Networks by 86.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 27,224 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 329.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 606,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 465,000 shares during the period.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spark Networks (LOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.