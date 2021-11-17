Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) PT Set at C$2.25 by Raymond James

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) has been given a C$2.25 price target by Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.40% from the company’s current price.
Shares of SPG stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$1.78. 20,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,615. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.03. Spark Power Group has a fifty-two week low of C$1.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of C$101.29 million and a P/E ratio of -50.86.
Spark Power Group Company Profile
