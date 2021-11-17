Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) PT Set at C$2.25 by Raymond James

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) has been given a C$2.25 price target by Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.40% from the company’s current price.

Shares of SPG stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$1.78. 20,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,615. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.03. Spark Power Group has a fifty-two week low of C$1.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of C$101.29 million and a P/E ratio of -50.86.

Spark Power Group Company Profile

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

