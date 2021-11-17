SparkPoint Fuel Price Tops $0.0450 on Top Exchanges (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $385,471.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0450 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00068150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00070788 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00092424 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,972.49 or 1.00794211 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,140.57 or 0.06958948 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars.

