SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,198 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Creative Planning boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,989,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,489,000 after acquiring an additional 384,943 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,719,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,350 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,560,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,719,000 after acquiring an additional 427,851 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,758,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,886,000 after buying an additional 369,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,804,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,759,000 after buying an additional 1,207,757 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $31.85 and a one year high of $38.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average is $37.22.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

