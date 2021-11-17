SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 768,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $23,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of SPTS opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $30.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.61.

