SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Holdings Lowered by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,396 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 6.2% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $27,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $1,745,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 57,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 245,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 47,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 213,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after acquiring an additional 53,677 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.60. 25,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,453. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.56. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $51.95 and a 12-month high of $71.92.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

