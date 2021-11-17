SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,520 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises about 2.1% of Collective Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 638.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 609,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,880,000 after acquiring an additional 526,797 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,463,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,458,000 after acquiring an additional 260,230 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 356,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,582,000 after acquiring an additional 125,325 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,337,000 after purchasing an additional 93,621 shares during the period. Finally, Signify Wealth bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter worth $7,890,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.52. The stock had a trading volume of 772 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,517. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $91.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.53 and its 200 day moving average is $84.32.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

