SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Purchased by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Resolute Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 5,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $124.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.74. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $118.23 and a twelve month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

