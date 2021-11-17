SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Purchased by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 544,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,841,000 after purchasing an additional 137,618 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 155,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,544,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 373.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,839,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 55.3% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 102,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 36,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 89,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,536,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,697. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.17. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $88.15 and a 52 week high of $116.46.

