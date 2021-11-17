Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Announces $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Spectrum Brands has decreased its dividend by 83.9% over the last three years. Spectrum Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Spectrum Brands to earn $4.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Shares of SPB opened at $104.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.65. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $64.14 and a fifty-two week high of $106.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.37 and its 200-day moving average is $88.39.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spectrum Brands stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Spectrum Brands worth $9,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

