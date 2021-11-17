Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is opportunistically acquiring and advancing a diversified portfolio of oncology drug candidates that meet critical health challenges for which there are few other treatment options. Spectrum’s expertise lies in identifying undervalued drugs with demonstrated safety and efficacy, and adding value through further clinical development and selection of the most viable and low-risk methods of commercialization. The company’s pipeline includes promising early and late-stage drug candidates with unique formulations and mechanisms of action that address the needs of seriously ill patients, such as at-home chemotherapy and new treatment regimens for refractory disease. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th.

SPPI opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $327.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $5.24.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,531,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,559,000 after acquiring an additional 336,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,344,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,041,000 after acquiring an additional 718,149 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 11,048,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,430,000 after acquiring an additional 348,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,059,000 after acquiring an additional 73,320 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 39,268 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

