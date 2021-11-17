Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Speedy Hire (LON:SDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.57% from the company’s previous close.

Speedy Hire stock opened at GBX 65.90 ($0.86) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of £348.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44. Speedy Hire has a one year low of GBX 52.30 ($0.68) and a one year high of GBX 81.59 ($1.07). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 66.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 70.18.

About Speedy Hire

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

