Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Speedy Hire (LON:SDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.57% from the company’s previous close.
Speedy Hire stock opened at GBX 65.90 ($0.86) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of £348.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44. Speedy Hire has a one year low of GBX 52.30 ($0.68) and a one year high of GBX 81.59 ($1.07). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 66.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 70.18.
About Speedy Hire
