Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Trading Down 2.5%

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)’s share price traded down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.43 and last traded at $15.02. 488 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This is a boost from Spirent Communications’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th.

Spirent Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

