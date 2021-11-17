Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Raised to $175.00 at Mizuho

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.77% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPLK. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$140.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Summit Insights boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of SPLK opened at $141.39 on Monday. Splunk has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $207.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.63%. The company had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $54,065.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,022 shares of company stock valued at $5,044,219. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.