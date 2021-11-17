SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the October 14th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SQIDF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.12. 788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,639. SQI Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16.

Get SQI Diagnostics alerts:

About SQI Diagnostics

SQI Diagnostics, Inc is a life sciences and diagnostics company. It develops multiplexed tests and automated systems for customers who need to measure a variety of biomarkers in blood or other common sample types and commercialize proprietary technologies and products for microarray diagnostics. The firm offers solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug development, human diagnostic testing and animal health diagnostic tests.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SQI Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQI Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.