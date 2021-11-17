SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the October 14th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
SQIDF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.12. 788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,639. SQI Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16.
About SQI Diagnostics
Further Reading: Momentum Investing
Receive News & Ratings for SQI Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQI Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.