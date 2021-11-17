Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 10,332 Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) by 28.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Opera were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Opera by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Opera by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Opera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OPRA opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. Opera Limited has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $13.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Opera had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Opera from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

About Opera

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

