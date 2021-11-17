Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $450,000 Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 66.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GMS by 34.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,074,000 after acquiring an additional 857,486 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth $23,750,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of GMS by 31.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,931,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,001,000 after acquiring an additional 458,110 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GMS by 9.1% during the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,963,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,964,000 after acquiring an additional 414,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of GMS by 35.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,585,000 after acquiring an additional 388,429 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $486,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 40,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.38 per share, with a total value of $2,015,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 240,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,501,175 and sold 37,383 shares valued at $1,845,116. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $58.76 on Wednesday. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $60.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

