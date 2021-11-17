Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 2,636 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $1,371,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,143,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,192,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXON opened at $177.79 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.57 and a fifty-two week high of $212.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of -164.62 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.42 and its 200 day moving average is $169.27.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 52,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.83, for a total value of $9,424,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $556,508.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 257,256 shares of company stock valued at $46,762,464. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.43.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

