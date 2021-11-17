Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 17,749 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,749 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $787,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,616,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Materion by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Materion by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Materion by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

Shares of Materion stock opened at $93.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $57.25 and a 12-month high of $95.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.91.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $388.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Materion’s payout ratio is 16.27%.

MTRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.