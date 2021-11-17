Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 185,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,891,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,874,000 after buying an additional 111,433 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,903,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,454,000 after buying an additional 1,315,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after buying an additional 11,458,529 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,088,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,377,000 after buying an additional 756,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,090,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,080,000 after buying an additional 303,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

LYG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of LYG opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.55. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $2.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

