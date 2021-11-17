SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Receives $3.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 1st.

SSAB AB (publ) stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.55. 22,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 16.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

