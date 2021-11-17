St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Trading Up 0.9%

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF)’s stock price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.26 and last traded at $21.26. Approximately 293 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STJPF shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average is $20.69.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

