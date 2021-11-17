St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STJPF. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of STJPF stock opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $23.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.69.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

