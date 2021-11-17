Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Short Interest Update

Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 696.9% from the October 14th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.2 days.

Shares of SAGKF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. Stagecoach Group has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get Stagecoach Group alerts:

About Stagecoach Group

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.