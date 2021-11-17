Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Short Interest Update

Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 696.9% from the October 14th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.2 days.
Shares of SAGKF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. Stagecoach Group has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
About Stagecoach Group
Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.