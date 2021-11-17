Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.
NASDAQ SBLK traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,904,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.26. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $26.00.
Several research firms recently commented on SBLK. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.
Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
