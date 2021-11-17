Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

NASDAQ SBLK traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,904,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.26. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

Several research firms recently commented on SBLK. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,947,000 after acquiring an additional 73,254 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 4.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 329.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 23,415 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 334,233.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 20,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

