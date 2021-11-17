State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $13.53 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,655 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kroger were worth $13,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.39. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 56.38%.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.24.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

