State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $13.98 Million Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 13.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 292,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,447 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $13,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,186,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,766,000 after acquiring an additional 49,589 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 679,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $833,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 14.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 7.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 562,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,570,000 after purchasing an additional 39,269 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.33. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $58.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The business had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.91.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

