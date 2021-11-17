State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in KLA were worth $12,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of KLA by 175.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $423.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $359.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.60. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $236.01 and a twelve month high of $424.02.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KLA from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.65.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.