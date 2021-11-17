State Street Corp Acquires 170,831 Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,831 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.93% of PetMed Express worth $31,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in PetMed Express by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 145,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 58,546 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PetMed Express by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 10,479 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 2nd quarter worth $924,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PetMed Express by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after buying an additional 11,148 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PETS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of PETS stock opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average is $29.53. The company has a market cap of $618.81 million, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.55.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). PetMed Express had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $67.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

