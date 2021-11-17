State Street Corp Buys 4,335,841 Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

State Street Corp increased its position in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,149,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,335,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Verastem were worth $29,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSTM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 61.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the first quarter worth $62,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the second quarter worth $73,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the second quarter worth $80,000. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verastem alerts:

VSTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verastem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.69.

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23. The company has a market cap of $583.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.65. Verastem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $4.93.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Verastem had a negative net margin of 3,703.23% and a negative return on equity of 74.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verastem Profile

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.