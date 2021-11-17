State Street Corp Grows Position in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 781,596 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,841 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $30,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

ABTX opened at $43.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average of $38.54. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.55 and a 52-week high of $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $885.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.