State Street Corp Has $32.52 Million Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

State Street Corp increased its position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 810,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,652 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $32,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,937 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,923,000 after purchasing an additional 52,792 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 4.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,460,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,685,000 after purchasing an additional 103,433 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 4,235.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 871,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,100,000 after purchasing an additional 851,235 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 6.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,048 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,039,000 after purchasing an additional 41,040 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 8.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 467,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,282,000 after purchasing an additional 38,259 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $623.94 million, a PE ratio of -41.04 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.24. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.42 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $112.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

