State Street Corp Purchases 91,463 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

State Street Corp raised its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,981,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Interface were worth $30,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,225,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,247,000 after buying an additional 185,733 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after buying an additional 22,602 shares during the period. Matthew 25 Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 7.2% in the second quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 912,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 691,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 29.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 538,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after buying an additional 121,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TILE opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Interface had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.44%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

