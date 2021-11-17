State Street Corp Sells 64,798 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 737,786 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 64,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $31,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,907 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,897 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 120,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,409 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 16,724 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $51.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.55. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $58.25. The company has a market capitalization of $665.33 million, a PE ratio of 125.66 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.10 and its 200 day moving average is $47.61.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.00. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EGRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

