Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.88 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.60. Steel Dynamics posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 506.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $16.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.02 to $17.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $13.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Steel Dynamics.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on STLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $4,490,289.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 452,763 shares of company stock valued at $31,098,981 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 513.1% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 32,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 27,051 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 126.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 55,455 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 6.6% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 8.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

STLD opened at $65.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.19. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.52. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $33.77 and a 52-week high of $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.38%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.