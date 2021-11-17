Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $22.54 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stelco in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 12th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $22.54 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $21.68. Cormark also issued estimates for Stelco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Stelco has a twelve month low of C$21.00 and a twelve month high of C$26.50.

