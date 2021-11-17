Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$53.12.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SJ. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Shares of Stella-Jones stock traded down C$0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$42.30. 50,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,504. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.09. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$39.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.16. The stock has a market cap of C$2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.