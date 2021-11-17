Stephen W. Laut Sells 5,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.01, for a total value of C$260,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,045,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$106,395,254.97.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.58, for a total value of C$267,878.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Stephen W. Laut bought 938 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$46.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,727.87.

On Friday, September 24th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.31, for a total value of C$221,550.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.55, for a total value of C$217,758.00.

CNQ stock opened at C$52.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.81 billion and a PE ratio of 10.61. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$26.78 and a 12-month high of C$55.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$48.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.49.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNQ. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$160.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$62.02.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

