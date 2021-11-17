Stephens Raises Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target to $137.00

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Stephens from $130.00 to $137.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BRKS. Citigroup boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Brooks Automation from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brooks Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.14.

NASDAQ BRKS opened at $120.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.64 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.32. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $323,102.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $430,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,182 shares of company stock worth $2,817,952 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 1.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 22.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the third quarter valued at about $683,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 26.0% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 37,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

