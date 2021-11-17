Steve Finch Sells 12,896 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$321,845.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$227,607.84.

TSE:MFC opened at C$25.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$21.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.68. The stock has a market cap of C$50.14 billion and a PE ratio of 7.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on MFC. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.15.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

