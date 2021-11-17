Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.41

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.41 and last traded at $51.12, with a volume of 1939 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.28.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

In other news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

