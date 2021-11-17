Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Senior Officer Buys C$551,632.50 in Stock

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Senior Officer David Purdy purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.36 per share, with a total value of C$551,632.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 335,800 shares in the company, valued at C$2,469,842.58.

TSE:RAY.A opened at C$7.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.36. Stingray Group has a 52 week low of C$6.20 and a 52 week high of C$8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$542.61 million and a P/E ratio of 13.27.

Get Stingray Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Stingray Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.