Stock Traders Buy High Volume of TE Connectivity Call Options (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 9,497 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,422% compared to the average daily volume of 624 call options.
In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 43.9% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 122,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after purchasing an additional 37,411 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.09. 61,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,638. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $108.68 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.
