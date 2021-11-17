Stock Traders Buy High Volume of TE Connectivity Call Options (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 9,497 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,422% compared to the average daily volume of 624 call options.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 43.9% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 122,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after purchasing an additional 37,411 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.47.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.09. 61,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,638. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $108.68 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.