Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 13,492 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,520% compared to the typical volume of 515 call options.
NYSE WAB opened at $95.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.96. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $69.94 and a twelve month high of $97.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.
WAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.
In related news, VP David L. Deninno sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,380,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $384,089.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,007.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,277,201 over the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.
