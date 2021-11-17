Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 13,492 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,520% compared to the typical volume of 515 call options.

NYSE WAB opened at $95.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.96. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $69.94 and a twelve month high of $97.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

WAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In related news, VP David L. Deninno sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,380,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $384,089.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,007.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,277,201 over the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

