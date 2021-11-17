StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,102 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STNE. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 44.7% in the second quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 3,395,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,590 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter worth about $59,582,000. Castle Hook Partners LP raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 166.8% in the second quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,120,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,125,000 after acquiring an additional 700,315 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 39.2% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,424,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,577,000 after acquiring an additional 682,667 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 545.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 706,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,344,000 after acquiring an additional 596,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STNE shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

StoneCo stock opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 2.25. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.32.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

