StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

STNE traded down $10.65 on Wednesday, hitting $21.01. 1,339,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,407. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. StoneCo has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 2.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in StoneCo stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

