StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.
STNE traded down $10.65 on Wednesday, hitting $21.01. 1,339,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,407. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. StoneCo has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 2.25.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.
StoneCo Company Profile
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
